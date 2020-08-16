Neighborhood group opposes decision to house F-35 jets at Truax Field

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– The next generation fighter jets are expected to land at Truax Field in Madison in 2023, a decision the Department of the Air Force made back in April.

After an unsuccessful community effort to refuse F-35 jets from coming to the city, Eken Park Resistance is still showing up for the cause.

“We’re just trying to protect each other and protect our neighborhoods, and ask our community leaders to do the same,” organizer Tehmina Islam said.

The organization wrote a letter that outlines the risks of housing the jets here, including the environmental and financial impacts.

After months of debate, the Air Force chose Truax Field in Madison to house F-35 jets. Eken Park Resistance, a neighborhood group near Truax Field, is still fighting the decision in hopes of reversing it. Below is their letter to the community and its leaders.#News3Now pic.twitter.com/bqmnbeMEek — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) August 16, 2020



“We are one of the neighborhoods that would be most impacted if they are to bed down here,” Islam said.

Islam said despite raising their voices, the Air Force’s decision was expected.

“I feel disappointed. I’m not surprised, because I think low-income people and people of color have never been at the top of the priority list in terms of our leadership in this nation and also in this state,” Islam said.

Islam said the group will continue to fight and use their voices.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments