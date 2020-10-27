Need a free ride to the polls on Election Day? Here are several local options

Jamie Perez

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. — Not having a ride to the polls on Election Day has been cited by several studies as one of the main barriers that keep people from voting.

In an effort to get people to the polls, several local and national organizations are offering free or discounted rides on November 3.

Union Cab: Offering free rides from your home to your polling place and back. Riders must wear a mask. If you do no have one upon cab arrival, one will be offered to you before you are allowed to enter the vehicle. Serving Madison area and surrounding communities. For more information, call 608-242-2000 or visit www.unioncab.com.

The Urban League of Greater Madison: Voters who need transportation can call Michelle Heitzinger at 608-729-1208 to request a ride or show up to one of several locations where volunteers will drive people to and from their voting locations. This is part of its Roll to the Polls Initiative. The goal of the initiative is to inform citizens on what they should bring with them to the polls to vote, how to register and offer transportation for those without means to their polling location. More than a dozen organizations, including the Madison NAACP chapter, have partnered with the Urban League to make this happen. Urban League will also offer discount codes for riders who prefer to use Lyft.

African-American Council of Churches Madison: Free rides from home to polling place and back open to all Dane County residents. Those in need of a ride can call 608-622-7090. Free rides start Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Election Day.

Uber: The ride-sharing service launched an in-app poll finding feature and discounted rides to the polls. Uber is also offering $10 off a single ride to voting locations. A promo code will be offered through the app. Lyft: The ride-sharing service is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or drop box using the code 2020VOTE. Lyft also partnered with Black Women’s Roundtable, National Federation of the Blind, Student Veterans of America, Voto Latino, Urban League and League of Women Voters to offer free rides to those in underserved communities.

For more options on free rides offered around the state of Wisconsin, click here.

