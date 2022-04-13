Ned D. Pierce

Ned D. Pierce, age 91, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

He attended grade school at Omro JCP and Rose S. Swartz training school and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1948. Ned then went to Oshkosh Teachers College until 1951 when he entered the Army until 1954. He entered the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated in 1957. Ned married the love of his life, Anita Tomlin, on October 2, 1954 in Madison, WI. Ned worked his entire career at Strand & Associates as a civil engineer and retired in 1990 as Vice President/Secretary. Throughout his career he had many accomplishments such as state president of American Society of Professional Engineers, city/village engineer of several municipalities, chairman of the Boulder Junction housing authority, President of the Wisconsin Ruffed Grouse Society and was a lifetime member of Safari Club International and the NRA. Ned enjoyed his black Labradors, fishing and bird hunting with his friend, Connie Ryan. He loved supporting the Badgers and Packers. Ned will be greatly missed by his entire family.

Ned is survived by his wife of 67 years, Anita; sons Dominique (Carmen), and David; daughter Nedra; three grandchildren, Rachel, Bradley and Conner; a twin sister, Nancy Hiebel; four nephews, Dr. William Pierce, Bradley Pierce and Peter Pierce, Steve Kratz; two nieces, Stephanie Kitsemble and Sue Pitz.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother William; and sisters Pat Pierce and Corrine Kratz.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, April 22, 2022 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial at Highland Memory Gardens.

A special thanks to the staff at Oakwood Village East for taking such care of Ned. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

