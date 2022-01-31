Nebraska man arrested for alleged sexual assault in UW-Madison residence hall

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Officers with the University of Wisconsin Police Department arrested a Nebraska man over the weekend on a tentative sexual assault charge following allegations he “inappropriately touched” a university housing resident.

According to a news release from UWPD, officers responded to the university’s southeast neighborhood around 3:20 a.m. for a report of a sexual assault.

Police said the suspect, a 19-year-old male from Omaha, Nebraska had been invited to the residence hall by a friend. While there, the suspect allegedly “inappropriately touched” another resident before trying to enter another residence hall room.

The suspect eventually left the residence hall where the incident reportedly happened. He was later found in another residence hall where he was staying with a friend.

UWPD said the suspect was booked into the Dane County jail on tentative charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. Police said they believe there may be other victims tied to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the UWPD at 608-264-2677.

Authorities said the suspect has no ties to UW-Madison.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

