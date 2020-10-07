Nearly half of Middleton absentee ballots already returned, city says

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Nearly half of all absentee ballots mailed to voters in Middleton have already been returned.

According to an update from the Middleton City Administrator, 9,052 absentee ballots have been mailed to voters. Officials said 4,078, or 45% have been returned. The city has about 15,000 registered voters, so 27% of city voters have already cast their ballot nearly a month before the election.

Residents interested in early voting can do so in the City Clerk’s office at 7426 Hubbard Avenue, with voting in Common Council Chambers. That option will be available from Oct. 20 to 23 and Oct. 26 to 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. Voting will also be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.

Officials said lines will be formed outdoors in order to provide safe social distancing.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.