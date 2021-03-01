Nearly half a million Wisconsinites complete COVID-19 vaccine series; no new deaths confirmed for second straight day

MADISON, Wis. — The number of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has approached 500,000, according to the state Department of Health Services.

As of Monday, 492,074 people have received both doses of the shot, which is about 8.5% of the state’s population. A total of 1,436,450 doses have been administered throughout the state.

The seven-day average percent positive by test has remained at 2.2%, the lowest percentage in nearly a year.

DHS officials said there were no new COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row. As of Monday afternoon, the statewide death toll is at 6,412.

Health officials confirmed 308 new cases of the virus, which is roughly half the size of the seven-day rolling average of 610. The state has reached an all-time total of 564,268 confirmed cases, and roughly 7,400 of those cases remain active.

An additional 31 people have been hospitalized in the past day, according to DHS data. With 10,716 hospital beds across the state, 23% are available for new patients.

