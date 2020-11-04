Nearly every ballot counted in Wisconsin, Biden continues to lead over Trump

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly every ballot cast in the Wisconsin 2020 Presidential Election has been counted, according to officials with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the town of Willow in Richland County, which has fewer than 300 voters, still needs to report its results, said Meagan Wolfe, the Administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is currently leading in Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes, according to unofficial returns.

President Donald Trump was leading over Biden on Tuesday night due to ballots cast during in-person voting. But Biden took the lead early Wednesday morning after the city of Milwaukee reported its roughly 170,000 absentee votes.

Wisconsin poll workers were not able to begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day. Because of this, state and local election officials warned that it could be awhile before results were announced for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin election officials said voting and the counting of ballots have gone well in the state and according to law.

Wolfe called the election an “incredible success” during a media briefing Wednesday morning.

She also stressed that any results being reported in Wisconsin are unofficial. Counties are just starting the process of canvassing, which means they are triple checking results.

Nov. 17 is the last day for counties to wrap up the canvassing process and the Wisconsin Elections Commission won’t even start to compile official results until next week, Wolfe said.

In Wisconsin, three of the past five presidential races have been decided by fewer than 1 percentage point. A candidate can force a recount in Wisconsin if a race is within 1 percentage point.

President Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien says the president plans to “immediately” request to a recount in Wisconsin.

A recount process would be done at a county level, Wolfe said.

By law, the Trump campaign cannot request a recount until the state receives results from the county.

