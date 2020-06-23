Nearly 80% recover from COVID-19 in Wisconsin as positive percentage of new tests drops

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 80% of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin have recovered from the virus, according to new data from the state Department of Health Services.

A total of 19,543 have made full recoveries, which is about 78% of all positive cases. Roughly 19% of cases remain active.

Over 11,000 people were tested in the past 24 hours, with only 2.2% of new tests coming back positive. That’s a drop from Monday’s percentage of 3.8%, a day which also had far fewer tests overall. Health officials can run up to 17,759 tests daily across 68 active labs.

A total of 25,390 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with the virus. According to state and county health officials, 264 new cases were confirmed Tuesday.

Five more people have died due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 750.

The DHS website has now added a county-level dashboard for what health officials have called “the next generation” of the Badger Bounce Back plan. The page breaks down each county by burden, or case rate, as well as trajectory, or percent case change. The page will be updated with the latest data every Wednesday.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released guidelines for a safe return to schools in the fall. Public health experts have since weighed in on what is important for parents and schools to remember, as some of the state’s guidelines would change school as we know it.

