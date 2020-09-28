Nearly 50 more hospitalized due to COVID-19 as positive percentage of new tests in Wisconsin stays above 20%

MADISON, Wis. — More than one-fifth of new COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin came back positive Monday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

With 7,885 people tested in the past day, the positive percentage of new tests is now at 21.9%. That’s a drop of nearly 6 percentage points compared to Sunday, but the percentage has remained above 20% for three straight days.

As a result, the seven-day average positivity rate has grown to 18.2% as of Monday afternoon.

State and county health officials confirmed 1,839* new cases of the virus Monday, which is a decline after there were more than 2,000 cases per day for four consecutive days.

The state has reached an all-time total of 117,757* confirmed cases, and DHS officials said over 19,000 of those remain active.

DHS officials said 47 people were hospitalized Monday, while two more have died. The statewide death toll is now at 1,288.

UW Health officials have urged the public to keep in touch with their primary care physicians as the pandemic continues.

An elementary school in Janesville will also pivot to virtual learning until Oct. 9 due to the coronavirus causing staffing issues.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.