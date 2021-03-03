Nearly 35K newly vaccinated in Wisconsin as 7-day positivity rate remains below 3% for second straight week

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 35,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Wisconsinites in the past day, according to the state Department of Health Services.

A total of 1,507,834 doses have been administered throughout the state since December. As of Wednesday, 524,908 people have fully completed the vaccine series, which is 9% of the state’s population. The latest numbers come one day after Wisconsin passed the 500,000 mark.

For those who have had issues with signing up for a vaccine appointment, the DHS launched a statewide vaccine registry website Wednesday to streamline the process.

The seven-day average percent positive by test went up slightly to 2.4%. According to DHS data, the positivity rate has been below 3% for two straight weeks.

Health officials confirmed 539 new cases of the virus Wednesday, which is nearly identical to the seven-day rolling average of 545. Wisconsin has reached an all-time total of 565,131 confirmed cases, and fewer than 7,200 are active.

The DHS reported 18 new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 6,458. An additional 57 people have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Out of the state’s 10,774 hospital beds, 21% are available for new patients.

