Nearly 200K COVID-19 tests processed at UW Health since March 2020

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health has run nearly 200,000 COVID-19 tests since the first test was processed on March 19, 2020.

In the months since, lab technicians have often worked 80-100 hours a week to work through the tests. Some weeks saw up to 1,100 COVID-19 tests per day, according to a UW Health spokesperson.

At the beginning of the pandemic, in early March 2020, the state lab was the only facility that could test for COVID-19. By mid-March, the Molecular Diagnostic Lab at University Hospital was running tests. It began running 24/7 soon after.

“To run this testing 24/7, it was all hands-on deck. We added extra shifts, learned new duties, moved staff around and moved some of our testing to other labs,” said Michele Marggi, laboratory director for UW Health Clinical Laboratory. “So much went into this response -gathering supplies, working through the regulatory aspects, adjusting schedules, rewriting policies, training new staff, and much more.”

As the pandemic continued, UW Health lab workers shifted their strategies to include saliva tests to help with the demand for faster test results.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.