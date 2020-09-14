Nearly 2,000 sign petition created to keep Beloit Snappers name

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BELOIT, Wis. — Hundreds have signed a petition created in an attempt to prevent the Beloit Snappers baseball team from changing its name.

After accepting more than 1,000 submissions for new names in the past month, the Snappers announced Friday the list has been whittled down to five: Beloit Cheeseballs, Moo, Polka Pike, Sky Carp and Supper Clubbers.

A petition created shortly after claims the new names are “extremely poor considerations that have been universally ridiculed and criticized by the community and fans.”

The Snappers are planning to adopt a new name once the team moves to Riverbend Stadium next year, but the petition states doing so could “cause an adverse affect in overall enthusiasm and goodwill.”

As of Monday afternoon, more than 1,700 signatures have been collected.

