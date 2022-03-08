Nearly 200 homes damaged by weekend tornado near Stoughton, Parisi says

by Logan Reigstad

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Nearly 200 homes suffered damage after an EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 95 miles per hour touched down south of Stoughton on Saturday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said Tuesday.

The tornado, which touched down near Leslie Road in the town of Dunkirk, destroyed one home and one business and left 190 homes with minor to moderate damage, Parisi said. The National Weather Service said the twister was on the ground for four minutes and had a roughly five-mile path.

Strong straight-line winds also caused heavy damage in parts of Stoughton.

BREAKING: Initial damage assessment from weekend Tornado near Stoughton: 1 home and 1 business destroyed. 190 others w/ minor to moderate damage. Reporting info to WI Emergency Mgt. — Joe Parisi (@DaneCoJoe) March 8, 2022

Stoughton’s mayor declared a state of emergency Monday in the storm’s wake.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

