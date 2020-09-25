Nearly 2.3K new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as 11 more deaths confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — Thousands of new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Wisconsin on Friday, according to the latest data from state and county health officials.

With an additional 2,287 cases, the state has now reached a lifetime total of 110,973*. Roughly 15.5% of that total consists of active cases, according to the state Department of Health Services.

DHS officials said there were 15,079 tested in the past day. The positive percentage of new tests went down by more than 1 percentage point to 16.6%, which is one-tenth higher than the seven-day average positivity rate.

Health officials said at least 1,279 people across the state have died due to coronavirus complications, with 11 more deaths confirmed Friday. There were also 65 more people hospitalized.

The number of new cases on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus has gone down compared to the beginning of the month, but the university is still taking public health precautions.

Starting Monday, all students living in UW-Madison residence halls will be tested weekly. The news comes days after the two-week quarantines of Witte and Sellery halls were lifted.

In Iowa County, the Dodgeville School District announced it will temporarily move to a blended learning model for grades 7-12 after a rise in cases throughout the county.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.