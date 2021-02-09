Nearly 175K in Wisconsin complete COVID-19 vaccine series; 7-day average of new cases per day drops below 1K

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 175,000 people across Wisconsin have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the state Department of Health Services.

A total of 793,474 doses have been administered since December, including 17,128 vaccinations in the past day. DHS officials said 174,215 have fully completed the vaccine series as of Tuesday afternoon.

More than one million doses have been allocated, 901,500 have been ordered and 130,800 are in transit.

The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has continued to gradually decline in the state, with the seven-day average percent positive by test falling slightly to 4%.

Health officials recorded 681 new cases of the virus Tuesday, just one day after Wisconsin reported the lowest number of new cases since August. The seven-day average of new cases per day has dropped to 970, the first time the average has fallen below 1,000 cases since Sept. 11.

The state has reached a lifetime total of 551,050 confirmed cases, and 13,454, or 2.4% of cases are active.

A total of 6,094 Wisconsinites have died of coronavirus complications, with 39 new deaths confirmed Tuesday. An additional 102 people have also been hospitalized. Out of the state’s 10,795 hospital beds, 22% are available for new patients.

