Nearly 1 in 3 Coronavirus cases in Rock County now linked to outbreak at Birds Eye facility

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. – 92 of Rock County’s 311 total Coronavirus cases are now linked to an outbreak at the Birds Eye processing facility in Darien.

The plant was forced to close temporarily after more than 100 workers tested positive, starting in late April.

The Rock County Public Health Department confirmed the number of cases Wednesday afternoon, as Janesville/Beloit entered into the top ten current daily growth rates in the nation, with an average growth rate of 9% each day.

