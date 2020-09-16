Nearly 1.4K more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin as 11.5% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — An influx of new COVID-19 cases were confirmed throughout Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to the latest numbers from state and county health officials.

There were 1,386 new cases of the virus, which is an increase from Tuesday’s case count. That puts the state’s lifetime total at 92,844* confirmed cases, with roughly 11.7% still active.

The state Department of Health Services said testing has remained roughly the same, with 12,196 tested in the past day. Out of those results, the positive percentage of new tests went up slightly to 11.5%. That’s below the seven-day average of 14.1%.

Health officials said 48 more have been hospitalized, which is slightly less than Tuesday. Eight more have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,231.

The Big Ten Conference officially announced the return of the fall football season after plans were previously halted due to the pandemic. As for University of Wisconsin-Madison students, the tuition refund has been extended for those affected by COVID-19.

A popular Wisconsin Dells attraction also announced it will permanently close after being in business for nearly seven decades.

