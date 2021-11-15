Neal W. Gunter

Neal Wayne Gunter, age 60, of Potosi, Wisconsin passed away from a heart attack, unexpectedly, on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in the comfort of his home.

The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the funeral home. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Neal was born in Claremore, Oklahoma on September 21, 1961 to George and Darlene (Speir) Gunter. He graduated from Cuba City High School in 1979 and earned a Bachelor’s in Computer Science from UW Platteville. Neal enjoyed helping others and construction work. He built several homes in the area, a timber frame home for his parents, a log home for his sister and her husband, and another home for a friend. Neal was instrumental in taking care of his father and his grandmother during their illness prior to their passing. He was a wonderful father to his 4 year old son Llavelle. They spent weekends together fishing, riding the 4 wheeler, and going to play dates with his friends that lived nearby. He was recently employed with Giese Roofing Company.

Neal was a veteran and served our country by enlisting in the Navy for 6 years. He received an honorable discharge in 1986.

Neal is survived by his son, Llavelle; mother, Darlene (Speir) Gunter, sister, Debra Taylor (Dennis) Melssen, brothers, Norman Howard Gunter, Wesley Scott (Deb) Gunter along with nieces and nephews.

Neal was preceded in death by his father, George Gunter, brother-in-law, Robert Taylor, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

