Neal L. Strang

Neal L. Strang, Mazomanie, WI/Lisbon, ME passed away at his home on June 29, 2020.

Neal was born on June 16, 1959 to Norbert and Catherine Strang. Neal joined the U.S. Navy in 1979 and retired in 1999. Neal married Lisa Marty on September 8, 2007. Together they enjoyed travelling within the United States and spent many months at their residence in Maine.

Neal is survived by his wife, Lisa and his dog Frankie. He is further survived by his step-sons, Cody and Shane Zwettler, sisters; Chris Cornish-Larkins, Pamela (Thomas) Wick, Fayth (James) Harrison, Sheila (Duane) Enger, and Cheryl Grassman, a brother in law, Bob (Linda) Marty, sister’s in law, Renee (Bob) Bratton, Beth (Tom Parrell) Marty, Angie (Jennifer) Salter-Marty and many nieces and nephews, and long time friend, Mark Wankerl.

Neal was preceded in death by his parents Norbert and Catherine Strang, a brother Richard, and a brother-in-law Randy Schluder.

Arrangements are being handled by the Hooverson Funeral Home, Mazomanie.

A private family service/burial is taking place on Friday, July 3, 2020 with Military Honors.