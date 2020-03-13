NCCA: Division 1 spring sport student-athletes to receive extra year of eligibility

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — The NCAA released a statement on Twitter Friday that said Division 1 student-athletes who participate in spring sports will receive eligibility relief.

The NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility for student-athletes who participated in spring sports. pic.twitter.com/vCRLzhSOe0 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2020

The organization said that the details of the eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time.

The Division 1 Council Coordination Committee said that additional rules with the NCAA must be addressed and they will work through those in the coming days and weeks.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments