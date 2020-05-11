NCAA: Unlikely all sports start at same time

UNDATED (AP) – NCAA President Mark Emmert says the coronavirus is making it unlikely all schools will be ready to begin competing in college sports at the same time.

Emmert says the goal is for every team to have an equal amount of preparation time before its season starts, but there could be some competitive inequities caused by schools having varied timelines for re-opening campuses.

Emmert appeared with Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, in an interview shown on the NCAA’s official Twitter account.

Emmert also said there can be no college athletes competing at school if students are not on campus.

