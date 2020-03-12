NCAA Tournament canceled due to fear of spreading COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA Basketball tournament will not be played due to the fear of spreading COVID-19.

The NCAA made the announcement the change would be made in a statement Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the NCAA believed the tournament could be played, but only in front of essential staff, players, and immediate family members.

No plans have been made to play the tournament at a later date.

