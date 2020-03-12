NBA suspends regular season until further notice

NEW YORK, New York. – The NBA has become the first league to suspend its regular season following concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The news comes after Jazz Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The NBA has suspended the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz game was cancelled moments prior to tip-off.

Previously, the league had discussed playing games without fans. There is no timetable for when the league will return.

