NBA postpones Friday’s game between Bucks, Wizards

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to host the Washington Wizards on Friday, but that game is no longer happening.

The NBA postponed the contest because Washington only has eight players available.

The Wizards returned to practice Wednesday night after a nine-day pause because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. They’ve postponed their last five games.

