NBA postpones Friday’s game between Bucks, Wizards

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to host the Washington Wizards on Friday, but that game is no longer happening.

The NBA postponed the contest because Washington only has eight players available.

The Wizards returned to practice Wednesday night after a nine-day pause because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. They’ve postponed their last five games.

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for Fri., Jan. 22 between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 21, 2021

