NB US 151 reopens following crash in Sun Prairie

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: WisDOT

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Northbound U.S. Highway 151 has reopened at Bristol Street in Sun Prairie following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, officials said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 5:26 pm., according to Dane County dispatch.

The Sun Prairie Police Department said northbound Highway 151 was blocked off and had asked people to avoid the area.

The road reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Further details were not immediately available.

