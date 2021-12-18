NB I-39/90/94 briefly blocked in Columbia Co. due to law enforcement incident

by Logan Reigstad

POYNETTE, Wis. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 39/90/94 were briefly blocked near County Highway CS in Columbia County due to an unspecified “law enforcement incident,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The incident was reported around 6:10 p.m. By just before 7 p.m., the road had reopened.

Columbia County dispatch referred comment to the Wisconsin State Patrol, which did not have any information to provide.

Further details were not immediately available.

