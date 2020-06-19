Nazi swastika graffitied on Grainger Hall column, UW-Madison says

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison confirmed a Nazi swastika was graffitied on a column at the entrance of Grainger Hall on Thursday.

According to a letter sent to students, faculty and staff in the Wisconsin School of Business, the university was alerted of the graffiti at the entrance at University Avenue and Park Street on Thursday.

The letter said the School of Business and UW-Madison “condemn the use of this hateful symbol.”

“We value a diverse community where all members are able to participate fully as students and employees,” the letter read. “This includes feeling safe, welcomed, valued, and supported.”

Officials said UW Police are investigating and UW Facilities Planning & Management has removed the graffiti.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UWPD.

