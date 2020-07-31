Naya Rivera makes one of her final appearances in ‘Sugar Rush’

Admirers of Naya Rivera can now watch one of her final television appearances.

The “Glee” star who accidentally drowned while boating with her young son appears on an episode of the Netflix cooking competition “Sugar Rush” which dropped on Friday.

Titled “Birds of a Feather,” the episode is part of the baking series “Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet” season and Rivera appears as guest judge.

The show’s host, Hunter March, asked Rivera if she was a baker.

“I do,” she said. “I have a four-year-old son so you’re kind of required to know how to bake at that point.”

She also revealed that her son’s favorite for her to bake was chocolate chip cookies.

The 33-year-old disappeared from Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, while boating with her son, Josey.

Her body was found following an extensive search of the lake days after her disappearance.

“Sugar Rush” dedicated the episode to Rivera.

