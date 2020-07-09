Navy Week Madison moves online for 2020 with new features

Site staff by Site staff

The U.S. Navy usually works with organizations like the Dane County Fair to connect with communities and educate people about their purpose.

This year, that’s difficult with fairs being canceled or moving online. So the Navy is doing Navy Week – Madison 2020 next week virtually.

News 3 Now spoke with Lt. Ian Mcconnaughey about what people can expect.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments