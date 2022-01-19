Navy team supporting Bellin Memorial Hospital to stay extra month

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The U.S. Navy team working at Bellin Memorial Hospital will stay an extra 30 days.

The move comes after FEMA accepted Bellin’s request for an extension of service. The 23-person team will now leave at the end of February.

The team was brought in help with high hospital capacity due to the recent COVID-19 surge. Bellin was also able to increase capacity and reduce transfers.

“The Navy’s assistance during this incredibly busy time has been invaluable,” Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President Laura Hieb said. “These highly skilled professionals quickly became valued members of our Bellin team.”

The team includes physicians, registered nurses, respiratory therapists, and administrative staff.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.