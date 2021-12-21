Navy medical team to be deployed to Green Bay to help healthcare workers treating COVID patients

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A 20-person team from the U.S. Navy will be deployed to Green Bay to help healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, the U.S. Army North said Monday.

The group, made up of nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors, will support Green Bay’s Bellin Hospital, the agency said in a news release. The deployment came at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Another team of 20 medical staffers will head to a hospital in Indianapolis.

According to its website, U.S. Army North works to support U.S. Northern Command and is primarily focused on homeland defense.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.