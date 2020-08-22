Navigating the new Farmers’ Market with Stella’s Bakery

The Dane County Farmers’ Market won’t be happening on the Capitol Square for the rest of the season, but you can still get your fix of fresh food at the market that’s being held at the Alliant Energy Center. Bakery Manager at Stella’s Bakery Jason Harder joins News 3 Now This Morning to share some tips on how to navigate the new version of the market.

