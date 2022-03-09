National Weather Service storm spotter classes return next week

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — The National Weather Service’s annual storm spotter training courses are set to begin next week in southern Wisconsin.

The two-hour classes cover the basics of how to report severe weather to the agency as well as storm safety. They will be held both in person and virtually.

The schedule kicks off with a class at 6:30 p.m. March 16 in Juneau. Numerous courses will be held until mid-May in communities across the state.

To learn more, click here for information about classes offered by the Milwaukee/Sullivan office. Click here for classes offered by the La Crosse office, including Juneau, Adams, Richland, Crawford, and Grant counties in the WISC-TV viewing area.

