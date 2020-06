National Night out in Middleton canceled due to pandemic

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The 2020 National Night Out in Middleton was canceled Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the city, the event was scheduled for Aug. 6, but scrapped due to the pandemic.

Officials said the event is expected to return in August 2021.

