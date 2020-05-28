National nail boutique to open first Wisconsin location Friday

MADISON, Wis. — PROSE Nails will be opening its first Wisconsin location Friday on Junction Road in Madison.

According to a release, PROSE Nails is a national franchise hand and foot health boutique. It offers manicures and pedicures for women, men and children, along with upgrade options like gel polish, anti-aging masques and detox masques.

PROSE first opened in Phoenix, Arizona.

To stay clean during COVID-19, PROSE will be implementing clear space guidelines, using plexiglass partitions between nail artists and guests, offering clean masks, providing protective shields for employees, removing waiting areas and enacting contactless check-ins.

