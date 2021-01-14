National Mall will be closed on Inauguration Day due to security concerns

CNN by CNN

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 22: The sun sets near the US Capitol on December 22, 2018 in Washington, DC. A partial Government shutdown began at midnight as Democrats refused to agree with President Donald Trump's demands for five billion dollars to go towards building a wall on the U.S. southern border. Most of the National Mall sights remain open as of today. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The National Mall will be closed to the general public on Inauguration Day due to security concerns, according to an official familiar with discussions.

The official said there will be no big screens, no toilets, no panels were people stand, and that the public will not be able to get down to the mall.

There are ongoing discussions between the District of Columbia, National Park Service and the US Department of Interior on when the shutdown will happen. There won’t be access on January 20, but when exactly before that is still the subject of discussion.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

