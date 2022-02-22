Nathalie Ruf

by Obituaries

Nathalie Isabelle (Hale) Ruf, age 83, of Fayette, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, February 18th at her home.

Nathalie was born on May 18th, 1938 in South Wayne, Wisconsin the daughter of William and Lucille (Ethridge) Hale. Nathalie grew up in the rural South Wayne and Browntown area and graduated from South Wayne in 1956. After high school she went to work as a telephone operator in Monroe. It was there she met the love of her life downtown on the square. Nathalie married John W. Ruf on April 5th, 1958 and lived the remainder of her life in Fayette.

Working on the farm and then later at the family business, Ruf’s Farm Service, Nathalie was always at her husband’s side working and raising five strong-willed and hardworking kids. She was the most kind-hearted and sweetest person you’d ever meet. Her family and friends were her pride and joy, and she took every opportunity to tell anyone that would listen the latest story on a grandchild’s ball game, scholar achievement and accomplishment in life.

She was a founding member of the Fayette Sno-Goers snowmobile club and Tri-County ATV Club, helped with the Fayette Cemetery Council and enjoyed both the Immanuel United Church of Christ and the Fayette Methodist church services, raffles/auctions and gatherings. She was always the first to donate to any cause in the community. Nathalie thoroughly enjoyed her iced coffees, mail-in catalogs, and getting her hair done each week. She will be fondly missed by her extended family and friends for her big smile and even bigger heart.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses; Dick and Carol Ruf, Bill and Jodi Ruf, Mark Ruf and Lisa Paulson, Duke and Jody Ruf and Deana and Stu Soper – all in the Fayette and Darlington area. She is further survived by her pride and joy grandchildren; Jadin (Heather) Ruf, Jessica Saalsaa, Brandi (Dustin) Wepking, Joey (Lydia) Ruf, Lee (Makayla McVay) Ruf, Kari (Brad) Lamont, Ashley (Garrett) DeBuhr, Kayla Ruf, Christen (Kristen) Ruf, Michael Ruf, Jacob Ruf, Joshua Soper (Samantha Erickson), Matthew Ruf and Natalie (Mitchell White) Soper. Furthermore, she is survived by 17 great-grandchildren, “extended” grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and one sister.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents and 14 siblings.

John once said, “Behind every good man is a great woman.” He was right. Nathalie was a great friend, daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. We are blessed to have known her and even more blessed to have loved her for 83 years. To the woman with the best hugs and even better heart, you will be missed by many.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel United Church of Christ (339 E. Louisa St., Darlington) with Rev. Dennis Perger of Ours Savior’s Lutheran Church in South Wayne officiating. Burial will be in Fayette Cemetery at a later date where her and John can look over their beloved farm together. A visitation will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Immanuel United Church of Christ and on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com

