NASCAR to resume season May 17 with seven races in 10 days

Associated Press by Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 08, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

The premier Cup Series will then race three more times in a 10-day span, with one more at Darlington and then two at the track outside Charlotte, North Carolina.

NASCAR joins the UFC as the first major sports organizations to announce specific return to play plans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down U.S. sports in mid-March.

