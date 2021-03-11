Narcotics Task Force investigation leads to arrest of Madison man on heroin trafficking charges

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Police say they’ve arrested a 54-year-old Madison man after an ongoing drug investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

Bruce D. Parker was arrested near his home on the 6800 block of Park Ridge Drive on the city’s west side, according to police.

They say more than 13 grams of heroin, digital scales, drug packaging and other paraphernalia were found at the home.

Police say Parker is facing tentative charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of delivery of heroin.

Parker is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

