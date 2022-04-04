Nang Van Vu

Nang Van Vu, 74, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Grant Regional Health Center, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM Monday, April 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville by Father John Bosco Bằng Đào. Friends and family may pay their respects from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Nang was born on January 2, 1948 in Vietnam son of Khoan Vu and Viet Pham. He was lieutenant in republic of Vietnam armed force. He married the love of his life My Quach in December of 1981. They were married almost 30 year. He came to the United States in 1994, where he worked as a tailor. He was a gifted tailor and shared his talent by providing his clothing for others who were in need of a helping hand. He was devoted to his Catholic faith.

Nang is survived by his two loving children, Annie Phuoc (Leon Pham)Vu and their daughter, Jasmine Pham; and son, Leo The (Ty Le) Vu and their son, Ekin Vu; two sisters, Hoa Thi Vu and Nhan Thi Vu; two brothers, Khoai Van Vu and Father Cuong Hung Vu. He was preceded by his parents and his two sisters (Loan Vu & Dong Vu).

