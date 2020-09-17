Nancy Zifka

Site staff

MONONA/FENNIMORE – Nancy Zifka, age 83, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 22, 1936, in Dodgeville, the youngest daughter of Lawrence and Esther (Bakken) Zifka. She graduated from East High School and went on to live in Minnesota for several years. When returning to Madison, she worked at the State of Wisconsin for many years before retiring.

Nancy loved animals and enjoyed music and reading. She is survived by her beloved cat, Noah; her sister, Shirley (Cappaert); many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces.

Due to unfortunate circumstances with COVID-19, a small private family service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Nancy’s name to Dane County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

