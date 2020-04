Nancy W. Aeschlimann

Site staff by Site staff

MAZOMANIE/MOUNT HOREB – Nancy W. Aeschlimann, age 89, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, after a long illness.

Her daughters, Joan (Jon) Clark and Carol (Peter) Wakeman, and families are grieving privately at this time.

A full obituary will be published at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077