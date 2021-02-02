Nancy Taylor

Site staff by Site staff

STOUGHTON-Nancy Taylor, age 74, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

She was born on June 21, 1946, in Madison, the daughter of Alfred Mathison and Arlette Nelson.

Nancy graduated from Madison East High School. She married Jay Taylor on Aug. 28, 1970. Nancy worked as a claims/switch board operator for Cuna Mutual Insurance until her retirement. She was a member of an M.S. Group in Stoughton.

Nancy enjoyed her lake life and gardening. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Jay; two daughters, Kimberly (Robert) Franke and Megan Taylor; three grandsons, Matthew Franke, Hunter Suscha and Barrett Suscha; two brothers, David (Joan) Mathison and Rev. Ronald Mathison; two sisters, Sharon Barnett and Barbara (Dennis) Erickson; two sisters-in-law, Jill Smith and Jan (David) Kinnaird; her Georgia family; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Wayne Mathison.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare and Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51

(608) 873-4590

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.