Nancy Rae Phetteplace

by Obituaries

Nancy R. Phetteplace, 77, of Avoca, died Saturday, February 5, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s in Madison.

She was born on February 21, 1944, in Boscobel, WI, the daughter of Harry and Gladys (Gilbertson) Lisney. She graduated from Boscobel High School. Nancy married Joseph E. Phetteplace in 1964 and lived in Lone Rock until moving to Avoca. Nancy was a good and loving mother and was fun to be around. She enjoyed visiting her family, going out to eat, and her long phone calls with her sisters and her daughter. Nancy’s pets were a huge part of her life.

Nancy is survived by her son Scott Phetteplace of Avoca; daughters: Michelle (James) Duell of Evansville, Angela (Tom) McDougal of Portage; granddaughter: Aundrea Billings of Minneapolis, MN; sisters: Shirley Harris and Judy McDonough both of Evansville; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, daughter Jill Billings, brother-in-law Gene Harris, and Harold McDonough.

Nancy will be deeply missed by her family.

Private funeral services will be held at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home in Muscoda, burial will follow in the Lone Rock Cemetery.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com.

