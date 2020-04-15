Nancy Miller

COLUMBUS—Nancy Moore Miller, age 73 passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Nancy was born to Wayne and Irene (Hasey) Moore on March 26, 1947 in Columbus. Nancy attended Country School through 8th grade. Graduating from Columbus High School in 1965, and from U.W. Madison with a B.S. degree and teaching certificate in 1969. Following three years of courtship, much pleading and begging Nancy agreed to marry Bob Miller on August 21, 1971 in the Dane County Court House. After five years of a nomadic existence; working, playing and traveling numerous western states they returned to Columbus to help out on her family’s farm. In 1977 Nancy joined the B.F.M Corp of Fall River and found her calling in sales. Keen attention to detail, excellent writing skills and a genuine interest in people led her to forming the Janus LLC. in partnership with Tom Janssen. After twenty four years Nancy retired in March 2020.

Nancy is survived by her husband Bob; brothers Terry Moore of Sun Prairie, Ralph Moore of Fall River; sister Marsha Kuehl of Fall River; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law Jerry Kuehl and sister-in-law Pat Moore.

Anybody coming in contact with Nancy was quizzed on their life history, listening intently she would recall details years later. Yet Nancy seldom talked about herself. If asked though, she would tell you of the liver transplant she received in 1999. It was the tragic accident of a young lady that led to the generous donation and life long contact with her family. That act of kindness and thoughtfulness gave us all 21 more years of life with a very special and wonderful person.

In lieu of memorials, celebrate Nancy’s life and become an organ donor and tell your family and friends of your wishes.

