Nancy Lynn Studer

Nancy Lynn Studer age 80, of rural Monticello, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Nancy was born on November 11, 1939 in Monroe, the daughter of Earl and Myrtle (Hartwig) Feldt. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1957 and the Deaconess School of Nursing in 1960. Nancy married Arthur Studer Jr. on September 3, 1960 at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Monroe. Following her marriage, Nancy worked as a registered nurse in the maternity ward at St. Clare Hospital for several years and also helped her husband on the family farm in Mt. Pleasant Township. Most recently she was employed doing embroidery in Belleville and Janesville from 2001-2012 and working at Northside Fried Cheese in Monticello from 2012-2019. Nancy was a member of Washington Reformation United Church of Christ, Mount Pleasant Homemakers, and enjoyed volunteering at Green Cares Food Pantry in Monticello. In her younger years she was a Little Hill High 4-H Club Leader.

She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Art Studer Jr. of Monticello; a daughter, Sandra (Mike) Shavlik of Cascade, WI; a son, Alan (Brenda) Studer of Monroe; three grandchildren, Cameron Studer(fiancée Kristin Arnold) of Sun Prairie, Danton Studer of Platteville, and Evan Studer of Madison. She is further survived by her sister, Donna (Robert) Durtschi of Monticello; sisters-in-law, Barbara Meier, Virginia (Armin) Daubert, both of Monticello, Susan (Greg) Anderson of Monroe; a brother-in-law, Lee (Diane) Studer of Monticello; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Arthur Sr. and Mathilda Studer; and a brother-in-law, Robert Meier.

Visitation for Nancy will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, MONROE. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

