Nancy Lee Schultz

MADISON, Wis. – Nancy Lee Schultz, age 85, of Madison, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

She was born on Feb. 10, 1935, in Brooks, Wis., the daughter of Cecil and Ollie (Beals) Nelson.

Nancy graduated from Markesan High School and attended Madison Business College. She married Ronald Schultz on Feb. 19, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa. Nancy was a long-time member and volunteer of Lake Edge Lutheran Church. She was a proud member of the Sons of Norway for many years. Nancy wasa host mother of graduate students from Taiwan through Friends of International Students. She traveled to Taiwan three times to visit her exchange kids. During Ron’s time in the Army, he was stationed in Germany and they also travelled to Switzerland. Nancy also travelled to Norway to celebrate her Norwegian heritage. Other trips she took included Guatemala and Costa Rica with her friends Butch and Joyce.

Nancy was a member of TOPS. She adored her group of friends, Walt, Kay, Barb and JoAnn, who were affectionately known, as the “Lunch Bunch.” She loved making lefse and krumkake and received many awards for them over the years. Nancy loved finding treasures at garage sales with her friend, Annette.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Ronald; her son, Jeff (Lori) Schultz, and his children, David (Emily) Schultz, Kimberly Schultz (Fiancé, Ben); her daughter Debbie Schultz, and her children, Nicole (Matt) Acker, their daughter Samantha; and Tonia Schultz (boyfriend, Rob ), her son Will Romeis (fiancee’ Becca), and their son Wyatt Romeis; and brother, Eugene (Delores) Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents.



