Nancy L. Marshall

Nancy Louise (Wagner) Marshall, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Nancy was a long-time resident of Padua Heights in Jefferson, WI, where she was cared for with much love and understanding. Nancy was born to Harvey and Lilly (Hennessy) Wagner in 1940, in Milwaukee, WI.

She is survived by her sister, Esther Mangold of Illinois, and her brother Theodore “Ted” (Kathy) Wagner of Texas, as well as her four children, Julie (Wayne) Lincoln, Christine (Patrick) Enright, Daniel (Tina) Marshall, and David (Sheri) Marshall, six grandchildren, Jeremy Troia, Justin (Arianna) Enright, Jessica Enright, Zachary Lincoln, Jacob (Renee) Lincoln, and Maci Marshall, as well as three great-grandchildren, Tessa Lincoln, Levi Lincoln, and Theo Enright. Nancy graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in Wisconsin and lived her life in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

She was married to James Marshall, horse trainer, until his death in 1998. Nancy was a sweet and wonderful mother and wife, with a great sense of humor, who enjoyed laughing, riding horses, and listening to music.

Funeral services will be held at St. Coletta Chapel, N4637 County Road Y, in Jefferson on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nancy will be interred at Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Live streaming information can be attained on Monday by calling Tiffany at 920-397-2835.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.