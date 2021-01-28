Nancy L. Krause

Nancy L. “Mom-Ze” Krause, 85 of Fort Atkinson, passed away January 26, 2021 at Brook Gardens in Lake Mills.

Nancy was born on March 4, 1935 daughter of the late Orville and Lucille Bielefeldt. Nancy married Albert “Crop” Krause on April 24, 1954 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. He preceded her in death on July 21, 2016.

Her hobbies were spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, taking a short walk next door to visit her daughter, doing word search puzzles, and watching the game show network; along with her outings to McDonald’s and Burger King with dear friend Terry Barnhart.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Jan (Jim) Woodman and Jodie (Bob) Allard both of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Eric (Shelly) Hummel, Heather (Steve) Hartwig, Casey (Kevin) Pence, Robbie (Chrissy) Allard, Marcus (Rachel) Allard and Jenna Allard and great grandchildren, Jordan and Hallie Hummel, Brooke and Nathan Hartwig, Alandis (Ali) Pence, Landon, MiaBella and Beckett Allard, Zoey and Zeeva Allard and Skylee Prescott. She was also preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Jill (Robert) Furseth and sister, Marlene Risley.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. No visitation will be held.

The family is externally grateful to Brook Gardens in Lake Mills and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care given to Nancy.

Memorials may be made to Brook Gardens or Heartland Hospice.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

