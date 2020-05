Nancy L. Dolan

MADISON, Wis. – Nancy L. Dolan, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on May 28, 1940, in Belmont, Wis., the daughter of Werner and Mary Christen. She married John “Jack” Dolan on March 3, 1962. Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Kelly and Shannon Dolan; and grandson, “The Mighty Quinn.” She was preceded in death by her husband; and parents.